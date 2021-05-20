Passers-by rescue people from large fire in Leyland

Passers-by have helped to rescue residents from a fire in Leyland, Lancashire.The fire spread through a shop on Towngate, with flats above, just after midnight.

People living in three flats were led to safety by passers-by before fire crews arrived.At its height eight fire engines were at the scene with more than 40 firefighters were tackling the fire.

Paramedics assessed several people at the scene and one person has been taken to hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

A a section of the road between Regent Road and Edward Street.is expected to remain closed for rest of the morning.