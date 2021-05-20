The mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says he "broadly welcomes" plans to reform the railways.

The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail follows the timetable chaos in 2018 which badly hit passengers in the North West.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new Great British Railways body will give the public a simplified system.

Mr Burnham said he would be seeing reassurances over concerns that "the move back to a centrally-controlled railway could weaken the powers of the North over our railway."

Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

While these changes are clearly a sizeable step in the right direction, they do appear to fall short of what the Prime Minister promised at the Convention of the North in 2019 - notably devolved control of services and stations. In Greater Manchester, we want that local control so we can deliver a London-style public transport system by the end of the decade. Andy Burnham

Asked whether the cost of a ticket from Manchester to Birmingham would be cheaper under the new system, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "There'll be no instant changes, this is going to take some time to come in."

Pressed again on whether a ticket should be cheaper, he told the BBC: "My instinct is, of course, as a commuter I would love all train tickets to be cheaper."

But "any government has to make the very legitimate play-off between 'should people who don't use the railways be subsidising people who do and to what extent?' and we are always trying and get that balance right".