Woman jailed for stealing £20K from hospital charity cafe in Lancaster

A woman who stole £20,000 from a hospital charity cafe ‘cast suspicion’ on her elderly parents and her own teenage daughter.Tracy Townson was the manager of the Royal Voluntary Service’s cafe and trolley service at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary when she falsified expenses claims over a four-year period.The 47-year-old, who managed a team of more than 32 volunteers, submitted false travel expenses for them without their knowledge and pocketed the money herself.Preston Crown Court heard Townson used the money to buy Christmas presents and to pay off her sister’s rent arrears.When the money was discovered missing many of the volunteers, some of whom were in their 80s, were arrested, including Townson’s own parents and her 16-year-old daughter.

Preston Crown Court Credit: PA

The court heard police arrested 16 volunteers on suspicion of falsely claiming expenses including Patricia Glossop who was in her 80s and who had never claimed any expenses.Another volunteer, Rosemary Hobbs, has learning difficulties and others who were arrested included Patricia Cork, aged 70, and Sheila Brown who was in her 70s.Townson’s dad, another volunteer, has just one leg after having one amputated, and Townson also submitted claims on behalf of her mother when she was off work having cancer treatment.Many of the volunteers later left the charity because they felt ‘betrayed’ and it took the RVS 12 months to replace 10 volunteers.The judge, Beverley Lunt, sentened Tracy Townson to two years in prison.

You stole £20,223.08 between 2015 and 2019 by deliberately and repeatedly filling in false expenses claims in the names of wholly innocent volunteers who worked there - some of them in their 70s and 80s and some were members of your own family. Judge Beverley Lunt

The judge added:“You were not there as a volunteer and you were trusted with financial matters. You grossly and repeatedly abused that trust over four years. It only stopped because you were found out.