Your Granada Weather Photos - May 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: granada.weather@itv.com (this is the best option for image quality)

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Crook hill windfarm, Whitworth Credit: DAVID GREENWOOD
Something brewing over the water from Morecambe Credit: CHRIS COATES
Winter Hill through the cloud Credit: ANDREW HESKETH
Sun through the marshes at Parkgate Credit: DAVE MORT
Peggy paddling in puddles in Padgate Credit: JACQUI HAMPSON
Swallows in the rain Credit: 10yr old Hannah Kearney, Woolston
Overlooking Peel, Isle of Man Credit: MARY DAVIES
Contrasting weather conditions over Abram Credit: KAREN WATTS
Sunset at Peel, Isle of Man Credit: DAVE CORKISH
Capenwray sunrise Credit: ANTHONY TURNER
Rainy May day in Bolton Credit: KEITH RYLANCE
Morecambe Bay sunset Credit: DAVID BILLINGE
Half moon over Baguley Credit: GREG MAPE
Coppull Rapeseed Credit: CAROL OWEN
Dark clouds over Darwen Moor BOB BEDFORD Credit: BOB BEDFORD
Perch Rock, New Brighton Credit: RAY McBRIDE
Southport sunshine Credit: DAN LONGMAN
Blustery and showery over Pendle Hill Credit: CARL DENNEY
Something brewing in the background at Tandle Hill Park, Royton Credit: LIZ ANKER
Barnoldswick Credit: ZOE HODKINSON
Golden Hour...before sunset at Culcheth Credit: JACQUI HAMPSON
Heavy skies over Deeside, Cheshire and the Wirral Credit: KARL BROOKS
Charnock Richard Credit: CRAIG WELLUM, Chorley
Stormy at Port St Mary Credit: MARY DAVIES
Morecambe Bay Credit: KERRY SANABRIAS
Dawn at Reddish Vale Credit: TONY BENSON
Prescot rainbow Credit: CAMPBELL GARNETT aged 12
Barnoldswick rainbow Credit: NORMAN BARNES
Rainbow over Wrea Green, Lancs Credit: RICHARD EAVES
Storm brewing over Widnes Credit: DAVE SMITH
Stormy skies above Warrington Credit: MONIKA TREAGUST
Stormy day over Whitworth Credit: DAVID GREENWOOD
Moody skies over Formby Beach Credit: JACQUI BURGESS
Wintry start at Aintree Credit: STEVE MULVILLE
Snow on fells behind the River Kent from Morecambe Credit: DAVID BILLINGE

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).