A baby boy whose body was found on a golf course in Wirral is being buried in a private ceremony.

His body was found on 29th January in a wooded area of the Brackenwood golf close in Bebington.

A post mortem has proved "inconclusive" and police say they've been unable to trace the baby's family so far.

They added that it's "only right" he now be laid to rest.

This has been a very difficult investigation for all involved. We have followed up a number of lines of enquiry and made repeated appeals to trace the baby’s family. It is only right, after four months, that the baby is now laid to rest. Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease

The baby is being laid to rest at Landican cemetery in Wirral, and police are asking the public to stay away "so it can go ahead with respect and dignity for the baby".

The force has also thanked the public for the “huge outpouring of sympathy in the local community and across Merseyside" - particularly those who came forwards to offer clothing and blankets for the baby.

Police are still urging the baby's mother to come forward. Credit: MEN Media

Although members of the public are being asked to stay away, a video link will be available for the next week, should the baby's family wish to see it.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing, and they are still urging the mother or family to come forward to receive the support they may need.