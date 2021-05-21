Those over the age of 18 are to be offered coronavirus vaccines in eight areas of Central Manchester.

The jabs will be available at three centres due higher than average rates of transmission in those areas.

Health bosses say it is a preventative plan to avoid a similar situation to what has happened in Bolton, and will be coupled with enhanced testing.

David Regan, Director of Public Health for Manchester, said: "Given the situation which has unfolded in Bolton over the past two weeks the decision was made to increase capacity for vaccinations in parts of the city with the aim to avoid similar spikes in cases.

"These are areas where throughout the pandemic we’ve seen higher than average rates of transmission.

"By putting additional resources into these areas now we prevent the spread of the virus through the city, as well as into other parts of Greater Manchester."

WHICH AREAS ARE AFFECTED?

Ardwick

Crumpsall

Cheetham Hill

Moss Side

Levenshulme

Longsight

Rusholme

Whalley Range

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES AVAILABLE?

The Irish World Heritage Centre (Cheetham)

The Jain Community Centre (Levenshulme)

The Vallance Centre (Brunswick)

GPs will call residents to offer them vaccinations and those aged 16 and 17 will also be offered the jab if they live in an eligible household.

Discussions are ongoing for another pop-up site in Moss Side to cover Ardwick, Moss Side and Whalley Range.

Mr Reagan added: "A lot of lessons have been learned throughout the pandemic on how local healthcare teams can effectively respond to new challenges.

"We have known for a long time that a flexible approach would be required as variants of concerns emerge, hot spots pop up and as we learn to live with Covid long-term.

"Guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) encourages flexibility in local areas which is why the decision has been made to set out a preventative vaccination plan for certain areas of Manchester.

"Covid variants of concern are present in Greater Manchester, but it is important to stress that viruses develop new strains naturally and this is not out of the ordinary.

"In addition to vaccinations, enhanced testing will begin in these areas, our neighbourhood teams will be engaging with local communities to explain why these preventative measures are being taken.

"Additional support will also be made available for anyone who needs to self-isolate due to a positive Covid test.

“I want to reassure them that these measures are being taken to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“As always, it is so important that we continue to do the basics right. This is the best thing we can do to keep ourselves safe from Covid. Handwashing, wearing a mask, social distancing, twice-weekly testing that is now available and of course getting a vaccine when offered is how any new variants will be contained."