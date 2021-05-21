A number of men have been arrested or interviewed under caution following "vulgar and utterly unacceptable" online racist abuse directed by Manchester United fans.

The abuse followed United's 3-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on 11 April, where Son Heung-min was targeted by trolls.

The South Korean forward was involved in an incident which saw a goal from United striker Edinson Cavani controversially ruled out in the first half, with Scott McTominay found to have fouled Son in the build-up.

Son was subsequently subjected to racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Spurs' official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.

United banned six individuals, three season ticket holders, two official members and one individual on the season ticket waiting list, for breaching club rules.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min suffered racist abuse following the team's game against Manchester United in April. Credit: PA Images

The abuse was initially detected via United's online reporting tool, and was flagged to police in Manchester, with the Metropolitan Police then taking on the lead for the investigation.

The Met worked with national policing partners as well as social media companies and both clubs involved to help identify and track down the individuals.

One man was visited by police at his address in Greater Manchester.

In a number of visits across England and Wales over two weeks 12 men were arrested or interviewed under caution on suspicion of using words or behaviour, or displaying written material with intent to stir up racial hatred.

The Met confirmed each person has been released under investigation as further enquiries continue.

This action makes it abundantly clear that police will not stand for racist thuggery, even if it is committed online. The posts, all of which were on Twitter, were vulgar and were utterly unacceptable. Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, Metropolitan Police public order crime team

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met's public order crime team, said: "There is no safe haven for this type of abusive behaviour and we are committed to taking decisive action to root it out."

He added: "With a busy summer of football approaching we are committed to driving out this type of racist behaviour - it has no place in football.

"I am delighted with the support we have received from our policing colleagues nationally and from Manchester United and Tottenham.

"Without them, it would be difficult to identify these users and take action."

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is among those to have called on social media companies to tackle online abuse Credit: PA Images

Manchester United says it has seen a 350% increase in abuse towards its players online in the past 18 months.

The club says the comments peaked in January 2021, where more than 400 posts abusing players were recorded.

It joined others across the sporting world for a social media boycott over lack of action on online abuse.

Chief executive of anti-discrimination body Kick It Out Tony Burnett welcomed the police action.

"We are pleased to see these arrests being made, it sends a powerful message that online abuse is unacceptable and those found guilty will face real-life consequences.

"Social media has become a vehicle for inappropriate behaviour on a societal level and certain people think it's okay to send abusive messages.

"We have to make sure we create an environment where online abuse is punished and that the perpetrators are identified as much as possible.

"These arrests demonstrate the police's commitment to tackling online abuse and we hope this sends a message to others so they think twice before posting discriminatory abuse.

"It's also important that we remain focused on the welfare of those who play, watch and work in football, and receive abuse, and we will continue to offer our support to those who need it."