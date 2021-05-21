Family pay tribute to Manchester dad hit by a car outside A&E

The family of a dad-of -three who died after being hit by a car outside A&E have paid tribute to a 'unique, amazing and fun loving man'.

Anthony McKenzie, 37, was taken to A&E by police before being hit by a car outside Fairfield General Hospital on Rochdale Old Road, in Greater Manchester on Tuesday May 18.

A spokesperson for GMP said he was then admitted into the care of hospital staff.Mr McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene at around 5.30pm.

The driver of the car assisted officers and no arrests have been made.

He was the best daddy to his young boys. Nothing meant more to him than his children, they were his entire world... everyone loved him and we will all be forever thankful we had him in our lives. Mr McKenzie's family

Detective chief inspector Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police's Bury Division, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and we are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to this.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2323 of 18/05/2021; or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.