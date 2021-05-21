James Milner has written to the family of 9-year-old Liverpool fan who was killed in a lightning strike.

Jordan Banks was fatally injured while playing at the Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club in Blackpool.

Jordan's family said 'he was our everything'.

His family have received a huge outpouring of supports and tributes in memory of the remarkable 9 year old, who they described as "wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving".

Liverpool players warmed up in the shirts dedicated to Jordan who was a huge fan of the club. Credit: PA

Among the tributes were the players of Liverpool Football Club, who wore shirts with his name and the number seven on the back in their warm-up at Old Trafford last week.

Jordan had earned the nickname ‘mini-Milner’, after he ran a marathon running challenge to support a Blackpool mental health charity.

At the time, Milner recorded a special video message congratulating the young fundraiser, and he has now reached out to support his grieving family.

In January Jordan left a number of 'sweet treats' on police cars to raise spirits around Blackpool. Credit: Lancashire Police

In the letter, James Milner praised the youngster, "who I was blessed to have come into my own life."

The message continues "I became of Jordan earlier this year when I heard about the counselling charity, an initiative that speaks volumes not only about who he was as a person, but also about the values his family had instilled in him."

The fact that Jordan was known as Mini Milner will always mean a lot to me, although I can't help thinking that I was more fortunate to be associated with him, than he was with me. James Milner, LFC

Signing off, James offered the family any support they might need, adding "What you are going through is unimaginable, and I just hope you are able to take some solace from the outpouring of love that has come your way in recent days, and the fact that Jordan touched so many lives in such a positive way".

The letter is just one of hundreds of tributes paid to Jordan Banks.

