Two brothers both in prison at the same time had "inappropriate relationships" with a prison officer at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.The disgraced prison officer Lucy Thornton admitted that she "willfully misconducted herself" with inmates Aaron and Haden Whittaker at the Fazakerley jail.The 28-year-old was arrested after a "counter corruption" investigation into her behaviour with the pair at the Category B men's prison.

Aaron, 31, and Haden, 28, have been in and out of jail since they were teenagers. Their criminal records include a conviction for Grievous Bodily Harm for Aaron and a 10-year sentence for wounding for Haden after a vicious stabbing.Thornton, 28, of Orford Green, Orford, Warrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office at Liverpool Crown Court.She admitted that between November 30, 2018 and August 1, 2019 she "willfully misconducted" herself in her duty by "forming an inappropriate relationship" with Aaron and "encouraging his use of a mobile phone in prison".Ms Thornton admitted doing the same with Haden, 28, at HMP Altcourse between November 30, 2018 and June 5, 2019.The brothers were said to have been moved to different jails in the wake of the investigation.