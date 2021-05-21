Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to NHS team that saved his life at 'Never Give In' film premiere
Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to the NHS staff who saved his life.
The former Manchester United manager was given just a 20% chance of survival when he was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital with a brain haemorrhage 3 years ago this month.
The 79 year old feared he would never be able to speak again after undergoing emergency surgery.
Speaking at a premiere for a new film about his life, he says he owes everything to "the greatest institution in British life"
The footballing legend's health scare is part of a new film - "Sir Alex Ferguson - Never Give In."
The film follows Sir Alex from his days in Scotland to his time at Old Trafford.
Directed by his son Jason, it's the first time the former manager has reflected back on his remarkable career, which saw him win 38 trophies during his 26 years at United.
The Red's current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær joined the team under Sir Alex in 1996, and says "we felt we played for him".
The film will be released the day after United play in the Europa League final.
