Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to the NHS staff who saved his life.

The former Manchester United manager was given just a 20% chance of survival when he was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital with a brain haemorrhage 3 years ago this month.

The 79 year old feared he would never be able to speak again after undergoing emergency surgery.

Speaking at a premiere for a new film about his life, he says he owes everything to "the greatest institution in British life"

I'm lucky because I was on the verge, without question, I was on the verge. And to come through it...I'm lucky. But you also have to say that the NHS are fantastic. They are the greatest institution in British life Sir Alex Ferguson

The footballing legend's health scare is part of a new film - "Sir Alex Ferguson - Never Give In."

The film follows Sir Alex from his days in Scotland to his time at Old Trafford.

Directed by his son Jason, it's the first time the former manager has reflected back on his remarkable career, which saw him win 38 trophies during his 26 years at United.

I think you have to be careful about getting carried away with things like that. I keep hearing my father barking at me, 'Keep your feet on the ground!' Being humble and keeping your humility is an important part of life. Success can change you, and money can changed you, but fortunately I think I've kept my feet on the ground. Sir Alex Ferguson

Current and former Manchester United players turned out for the film's premiere. Credit: PA

The Red's current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær joined the team under Sir Alex in 1996, and says "we felt we played for him".

The film will be released the day after United play in the Europa League final.

