Tributes to father killed in Liverpool lift fall that left his son, 18, critically injured
An 18 year old is in a critical condition in hospital after a fall at a building site which killed his father.
The two men were working together at the Unity Building in Liverpool on Wednesday 19 May - when witnesses described how an external lift suddenly collapsed.
Emergency services rushed to the corner of Chapel Street and Rumford Place - but 53 year old David Bottomley died at the scene.
His son Clayton, 18, was taken to hospital, where police have said his condition remains "critical".
A friend of the family, who are from Castleford in West Yorkshire, has paid tribute to David as a good, hard-working man, who always provided for his loved ones.
They added "David and his family would do anything for anybody - very decent and fair people."
The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation into the accident.
Laing O’Rourke, who are the lead contractors on the site, say that their the company would cooperate fully with the HSE investigation.