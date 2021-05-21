An 18 year old is in a critical condition in hospital after a fall at a building site which killed his father.

The two men were working together at the Unity Building in Liverpool on Wednesday 19 May - when witnesses described how an external lift suddenly collapsed.

There were reports that a construction lift fell from a height.

Emergency services rushed to the corner of Chapel Street and Rumford Place - but 53 year old David Bottomley died at the scene.

His son Clayton, 18, was taken to hospital, where police have said his condition remains "critical".

A family friend described the inseparable father and son as 'very much peas in a pod'.

A friend of the family, who are from Castleford in West Yorkshire, has paid tribute to David as a good, hard-working man, who always provided for his loved ones.

They added "David and his family would do anything for anybody - very decent and fair people."

'He was happy working seven days in a row and never complained. A real grafter and good guy.'

The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation into the accident.

Flowers have been left at the scene on Chapel Street.

Laing O’Rourke, who are the lead contractors on the site, say that their the company would cooperate fully with the HSE investigation.