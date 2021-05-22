Former goalkeeper David James backs campaign to recycle a million football boots

Video of David James launching the football reboot campaign

Former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James is leading a campaign to recycle one million pairs of football boots that would otherwise be thrown away.

The ‘donate and claim’ campaign, enables anyone with spare football or astro turf boots to request a freepost ‘boot bag’ to donate them.

David James is leading the campaign to recycle a million football boots Credit: ITV Granada

The boots will then be available for anyone to pick up at one of many claim stations that will pop up in parks, training grounds, and at some of the UK’s largest football clubs.

It’s hoped the ‘Football Rebooted’ drive will be able to save families money in buying new boots, as well as 136,000 tonnes of carbon – the same as taking 7,000 cars off the road for a year.

Right now, there are millions of pairs of football boots that people have grown out of or replaced, and we need to make sure they don’t end up in landfill. David James, former England goalkeeper

Premium pairs of the ‘most wanted’ retro boots, as well as former and current players’ boots and other items will also be in the mix - giving anyone a chance to come along and grab a pair to be proud of.

74% of families who had been impacted financially by the pandemic

18% said they won’t be able to send their kids back to grassroots football as they can’t afford boots and other items such as goalie gloves and shinpads.

Find out more information about the campaign at www.footballrebooted.co.uk.