Video of Dean of Manchester remembering the 22 victims of the Arena attack

On the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bomb attack, the victims have been remembered.

The names of the 22 people who died in the terrorist attack, many of them children have been read out in a special service at Manchester's Cathedral and the church bells tolled.

Greater Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham lit a candle during the tribute. Some of the victims' families were at the Cathedral for the special anniversary prayers.

Crowds gathered for weeks in the wake of the attack to remember the victims Credit: ITV Granada

The victims' families have been paying their own tributes and have been sent messages of support from across the city, with promises those killed and injured will never be forgotten.

Martin Hibbert was the closest person to the bomber to survive. He'd taken his daughter Eve to the Ariana Grande concert and they both suffered life changing injuries.

People have been posting messages of support with the 22 images of the city's worker bee, which became a symbol of unity and defiance in the wake of the attack.

Liverpool sends a message of support on the fourth anniversary of the Arena bomb attack Credit: Liverpool Echo

During the day, the cathedral will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm for private prayer and the lighting of candles.

The cathedral bells will toll at 10.31pm - the precise time when the bomb when off - as well as those of St Ann’s Church in St Ann’s Square, which became a sea of flowers and tributes in the days after the 2017 attack.

A sea of flowers in the days after the Arena attack Credit: ITV Granada

From next year, the focal point of any commemorations will be the new Glade of Light memorial which is being built close to the cathedral.

Glade of Light tribute to be a permanent memorial to the victims, built in time for the 5th anniversary Credit: ITV Granada

Salman Abedi killed himself and 22 others when he detonated a huge suicide bomb in his backpack as mainly young concert-goers were leaving the Arena.

Manchester will never forget the terrible events of 22 May 2017 nor the moving way the city came together to express solidarity with all those affected by the attack and a determination not to give in to hatred. Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council

“This year will pay our respects once more, albeit in a necessarily low key fashion, and our thoughts remain especially with the families of those who lost loved ones in the attack.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has paid tribute to the victims, and the spirit of unity in the city.

On the fourth anniversary of the attack at the Manchester Arena, my thoughts and prayers are with the 22 people who lost their lives, their loved ones and all those that have been affected by the tragic event. Priti Patel, Home Secretary

The bomber's brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed in 2020 for a minimum of 55 years for his part in the bomb plot.

A public inquiry into the background of the attack is ongoing in Manchester.

Fusilier Lee Rigby is also remembered today on the 8th anniversary of his death Credit: ITV Granada

Fusilier Lee Rigby, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in London is also remembered today on the 8 anniversary of his death.

The soldier from Middleton, who had a young son was attacked in outside Woolwich barracks by two Islamic extremists, who had set out to kill.

The Mayors of Greater Manchester and London are among the many people paying tribute to him today.