Scotland's travel ban on people from Bolton slammed as 'discriminatory'
VIDEO: Councillor Andy Morgan criticises Scotland's ban on people from Bolton
A Conservative Councillor from Bolton has criticised Scotland's travel ban on people living in areas with high covid rates.
Cllr Andy Morgan says the move from Monday is 'inappropriate' and 'discriminatory' when we all should be working together in the pandemic.
From Monday onwards travel restrictions will be imposed between Scotland and three local authority areas – Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen and Bedford with high rates of the Indian variant.
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her Scottish coronavirus briefing on Friday, said this was a temporary ban, to try to contain the spread of the new variant.
But Councillor Morgan said Bolton was working hard with a hundred army personnel and hundreds of volunteers, to make sure as many people as possible are being vaccinated.
There have been long queues at vaccine sites in the town, including the Essa Academy where ten thousand people have had their vaccine in the past week.