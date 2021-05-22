VIDEO: Councillor Andy Morgan criticises Scotland's ban on people from Bolton

A Conservative Councillor from Bolton has criticised Scotland's travel ban on people living in areas with high covid rates.

Cllr Andy Morgan says the move from Monday is 'inappropriate' and 'discriminatory' when we all should be working together in the pandemic.

From Monday onwards travel restrictions will be imposed between Scotland and three local authority areas – Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen and Bedford with high rates of the Indian variant.

Nicola Sturgeon imposes a travel ban on Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen Credit: PA

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her Scottish coronavirus briefing on Friday, said this was a temporary ban, to try to contain the spread of the new variant.

The measures are further way of helping us reduce the risk that any more of this new variant comes into Scotland while we are trying to deal with outbreaks of it we have right now Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon

But Councillor Morgan said Bolton was working hard with a hundred army personnel and hundreds of volunteers, to make sure as many people as possible are being vaccinated.

The work we are doing in Bolton is ensuring it is one of the safest places in England to be. I would say to our friends north of the border to come and visit us and our wonderful, friendly welcoming people Cllr Andy Morgan, Bolton Council

Queues at Essa Academy in Bolton Credit: ITV Granada

There have been long queues at vaccine sites in the town, including the Essa Academy where ten thousand people have had their vaccine in the past week.