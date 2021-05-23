A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being chased by a gang of men in 'in balaclavas wielding knives' and stabbed multiple times.

It happened in Prince Street, in Ramsbottom, around 12.20am on Saturday morning, when four men - 'wearing balaclavas and wielding knives' - got out of a car in Silver Street and chased their victim in the horrifying incident,The gang chased the victim, a 24-year-old man, to nearby Prince Streetwhere they 'attacked him, stabbing him multiple times to the lower body. He has serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.

Police appeal for witnesses after a man is left with 'life changing' injuries Credit: MEN

This is a shocking incident where a man was violently assaulted and has been left with potentially life changing injuries. DS Dan Smith, GMP

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing and the force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward."I understand that an incident of this nature may cause concern in thelocal community, and would like to reassure residents there will be increasedpatrols in the area whilst officers carry out enquiries.

Residents have been left shaken at the site of police in their 'quietcommunity'.