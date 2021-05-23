Sergio Aguero scored twice in a fairytale Etihad Stadium farewell as champions Manchester City wrapped up their Premier League campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0.

City's record goalscorer, who is leaving the club after next week's Champions League final, hit a quickfire double having come off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

Fairy tale ending for Sergio Aguero Credit: PA

His efforts added to earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of the showpiece clash against Chelsea in Porto.

Everton, who had gone into the game with a chance of qualifying for Europe, were completely overwhelmed on an emotional occasion which saw City presented with the Premier League trophy and fans return to the stadium.

Pep celebrates lifting the trophy in front of ten thousand fans Credit: PA

For City, it was a celebration. Not only were supporters back after 14 months away but it was their first chance to salute the champions and acknowledge their European exploits.

The fans certainly made their presence felt throughout the afternoon. Before the game big numbers spilled into the road as City's team coaches made what is normally a straightforward journey from the training complex to the stadium.

Sergio Aguero applauds the fans on last game at the club Credit: PA

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the stadium but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the club tributes to Aguero.

Everton formed a guard of honour to greet City to the field and players from both sides then did likewise for Aguero.