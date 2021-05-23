Olympic legend Ron Hill has died aged 82

Olympic running legend Ron Hill, has died aged 82.

He broke world records at four different distances and represented Great Britain in the marathon at two Olympics, Tokyo in 1964 and Munich in 1972.

He was also only the second man to break the 2hr 10m marathon barrier.

Ron Hill was the first British man ever to win the Boston marathon and he set world records at a number of distances Credit: PA

He also won gold at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games, as well as winning many of the world’s leading marathons.

He became the first British runner to win the Boston Marathon and his final marathon was the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996.He ran every day for 52 years and 39 days between 1964 and 2017, a record itself.

Olympic legend Ron Hill who has died aged 82 Credit: PA

In 2019 he was made a freeman of the borough of Tameside. He founded the Tour of Tameside.

He also gained a PhD in textile chemistry and founded clothing company Ronhill in 1970 which pioneered and designed new types of running clothes.

Accrington-born and raised Ron is also an honorary freeman of the borough of Hyndburn. He had been living with dementia.

His death was announced on his company Twitter account on Sunday: