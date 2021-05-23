Police in Bolton town ask parents - do you know where your children are?

Horwich slapped with whole town dispersal order Credit: MEN

A town in Bolton been placed under a dispersal order by police afteran evening of 'disorder' by 'unruly children yet again'.Officers issued a dispersal order 'for the whole of Horwich' at around11pm on Saturday night, May 22.The order allows police to direct people to leave the area if they arecausing 'harassment, alarm or distress to the public'.Greater Manchester Police officers say they are 'having todeal with a small minority of unruly children', just weeks afterHorwich was handed another dispersal order at the end of April.

Yet again police find themselves having to deal with a small minority of unruly children. If your kids are not at home right now, do you know where they are or what they are up to? GMP statement

As a result of a number instances of disorder which have occurred in Horwich on Saturday evening, Inspector Ellis has authorised a dispersal order for the whole of Horwich.