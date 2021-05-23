More residents are coming forward to receive vaccinations in Bolton but there is still a "long way to go", the doctor leading its rollout said as the town battles to halt the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Dr Helen Wall who's in charge of Bolton's vaccine programme

Dr Helen Wall insisted officials had had a "great week" in driving increased take up of vaccines but said further effort needed to be made to get into the heart of the town's diverse communities.

A hundred military personnel drafted in to Bolton Credit: Bolton Council

A hundred military personnel are in the town and are going door to door delivering leaflets and testing kits, in areas where there are high infection rates.

Efforts are continuing at large in Bolton. We have had a great week in terms of the numbers of extra people that we have managed to vaccinate, but we have got a long way to go. We are really just focusing now on expanding our vaccination programme to other areas and also encouraging the second dose people to come forward Dr Helen Wall, GP in charge of Bolton's vaccination programme

She said that walk-in vaccination services in the heart of communities have proved useful, with almost 12,000 vaccines done at one site.

Almost 2,000 vaccinations have been carried out at a newly-opened site in Runworth since Tuesday, which Dr Wall described as "a slower rate but it is starting to pick up there".

Surge testing and new vaccine sites set up to halt spread of Covid cases Credit: PA

Dr Wall described the region as having diverse communities and that the areas which have been really hit by the virus in the past weeks are those which have populations in their 30s and 40s.