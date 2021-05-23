Video report by ITV Granada correspondent Ann O'Connor

The family of a young mother from Merseyside who took her own life are urging others not to endure mental health problems alone.

Jade Roberts died hours after filming herself laughing and playing with her children on a day out from their home in Huyton in Liverpool.

Jade Roberts suffered from anxiety and took her own life

The twenty six year old was described as having "a heart of gold" left a letter to her loved ones before her tragic death in April.

She leaves behind her devastated family who described her as "an unbelievable mum" to her two sons, who are one and two years old.

Karl Thomas said his cousin had ' heart of gold'

Jade, from Knotty Ash, suffered from anxiety and her heartbroken family say they were unaware of the true extent of her suffering.

Her family chose to share her story in order to raise awareness of mental health and encourage others not to suffer in silence.

She had all the people around her in the world but it just shows you, you can be surrounded by people and still feel alone. It's so important that people do talk about how they are feeling instead of bottling things up. Karl Thomas, Jade's cousin

"There need to be more platforms for people to do this I think, now more than ever."

"People have always been suffering but I think now it's coming from all angles and you're hearing about it more and more."

A few hours before her death, her family said Jade sent him a video of herself playing with her children in the garden.