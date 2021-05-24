'Abandoned baby' finds answers thirty years on

A just 2 days old, a little girl was discovered abandoned in a shopping bag at a Church in Liverpool. She was taken to hospital by police and named Victoria by the nurses.

Merseyside police put out a plea to find her mother but she has never been found. Victoria was adopted by a loving family in the city and renamed Rachel. Despite living in the city all her life Rachel Selby never returned to where she'd been abandoned, until now.

Rachel and her sister

I always knew I was left on church steps. It was a painful subject. I didn't choose to talk about it a great deal, it's not the nicest start to your life is it? Rachel Selby

Rachel who now has two children of her own took part in ITV's Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace series to find answers. Rachel explains: “I need to know the truth, it’s still this burning desire. Everybody deserves to know their identity.”

The programme took her back to where it all began at that church in Toxteth and Rachel finally meets the man who discovered her all those years ago. The priest living next door, told Rachel she was actually found on the doorstep of his Presbytery and that he believes her mother must have known him and his church and left her there deliberately to be safe.

Rachel Selby returns to the place she was found

Over the last four years, the team has combined cutting- edge genetic genealogy with DNA testing technology to try to help more than 30 foundlings unlock the secrets of their past.

Incredibly, through DNA, Rachel discovers who one of her birth parents is and for thefirst time, we meet the birth father of a foundling in the programme.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace is on Mon 24th , Tues 25th and Weds 26th May at 9pm on ITV