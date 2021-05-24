A charity football match is to be held in memory of a schoolboy who died after being struck by lightning.

Former professional footballers will join the family of Jordan Banks to pay tribute to the nine-year-old nicknamed 'mini Milner' after his talent for the sport and his love of Liverpool FC.

The young fan was at private football training session in Blackpool when he suffered fatal injuries on Wednesday 12 May.

In January Jordan left a number of 'sweet treats' on police cars to raise spirits around Blackpool. Credit: Blackpool Police

Ex-players Trevor Sinclair and Alan Wright are joining forces with Jordan's dad Matt Banks, and stepdad Daniel Begg to take part in the match.

Thank you to everyone who has come together to make this event happen. We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve had since Jordan passed. You’ve all made a very difficult time that little bit easier. Matt Banks, Jordan’s dad, and Daniel Begg, Jordan's stepdad

Local football coach Daz Meehan from Blackpool, a Fire Safety Officer in the NHS, came up with the idea to split the profits from the annual Blue Skies Football Tournament after hearing of Jordan's death.

Despite having no personal connection to the family, Daz and the rest of the team were so moved by the news that they set out to honour Jordan in the best way they could.

He said: "The preparation began a few weeks ago for this year’s Blue Skies Tournament and when I heard about the devastating news I just thought it seemed right that we should help a young family who must be going through a very distressing time.

"For me and all the players involved it was a no brainer to use this opportunity to raise some funds for them.

"I hope we can raise as much money prior to the game and at the game with lots of local football families coming to support both teams."

The team who took part in the charity football match in 2019. Credit: Daz Meehan

Half of the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Jordan's family, with the other half going to the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the NHS charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals.

Ian Evatt, John Hills, Gavin McCann, Jamie Milligan, Steve Thompson and former Premier League referee Neil Swarbrick have also signed up to take part in the commemorative match.

The trophy will be renamed the 'The Jordan Blue Skies trophy', in honour of the “amazing young man who selflessly did so much for this community".

Head of Fundraising at Blue Skies, Kila Redfearn, said: “When I was asked if half the proceeds this year could go towards Jordan’s family, the answer, in a heartbeat was of course, yes.

"As a mum of four, I cannot imagine how hard this must be for the family and friendsof Jordan, so we are only too happy to help.”

That match is taking place at AFC Fylde on 26 June and kick off is 2.30pm. Admission is free but donations can be made here.