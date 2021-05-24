A gas explosion in north Lancashire that killed a two year old boy was not caused by issues with nearby mains and service pipes, according to the company that manages them.

Cadent, says its mains and pipes 'did not contribute to or cause' the explosion in Heysham last Sunday (May 16).

2-year-old George Arthur Hinds died in the explosion last Sunday

Little George Arthur Hinds was killed in the explosion after the blast in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, two months short of his third birthday.

Four others were hospitalised, including George's parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds who have since been discharged.

As of last Thursday, the other two blast victims - a 44-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman - remained in hospital with 'critical' injuries.

Bosses at Cadent have issued a statement on the condition of the nearby gas network prior to the blast which took place at 2.36am.

In a statement Jenny Moten, Director of Cadent’s North West Network, said:

“The thoughts of everyone at Cadent are with those affected by the incident in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, on Sunday morning.

“Since the incident, our engineers have been on site working with the emergency services and supporting customers in the area.

“Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and did not contribute to or cause the explosion at Heysham.

"The matter now lies with the police and the Health and Safety Executive for further investigation."

The explosion tore through two houses and damaged several others Credit: ITV Granada

“I would also like to remind people that if you ever smell gas, inside the home or outside, call the National Gas Emergency service on 0800 111 999* immediately, day or night. Our team is available 24/7, 365 days-a-year to respond to emergencies quickly.”