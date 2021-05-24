A man has been stabbed in the head after reports of a brawl in south Manchester.

A major emergency response was put in place after the man in his twenties was found on Yew Tree Road, Fallowfield, at around 10.15am on Monday 24 May.

He is being treated in hospital and is in a critical condition.

Police say they have arrested two men, aged 22 and 32, on suspicion of assault. They are currently being questioned by officers.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called by colleagues at NWAS around 10.15am to a report of an injured male on Yew Tree Road, Manchester."Officers attended and enquiries established a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the head."He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."