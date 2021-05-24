A teenager has died just days after his father following a lift fall at a building site in Liverpool.

Clayton Bottomley, 18, was rushed to hospital after an incident at the Unity Building in Liverpool city centre at around 3.30pm on Wednesday 19 May.

Emergency services rushed to the corner of Chapel Street and Rumford Place but 53-year-old David died at the scene.

The father and son, from Wakefield had been working together on the site - when witnesses described how an external lift suddenly collapsed.

A friend of the family paid tribute to David Bottomley as a "good, hard-working man, who always provided for his loved ones". Credit: Liverpool Echo

Tributes have now been paid to Clayton, a keen rugby league player, after the teenager lost his fight for life over the weekend.Rick Brown, from Lock Lane ARLFC, said: "I write this with a heavy heart to inform you all that one of our junior players Clayton Bottomley has sadly passed away after a horrific accident."Clayton joined Lock Lane in the Under 12s and played through to the Under 16s."He was raw at first but soon got into the game, a very determined player to do well. He never took a backward step and gave 100 per cent every game."He used to bring his large speaker on match day to get the team morale up in the changing room, he was a true team player."No parent should have to lose their child and our thoughts and prayers go out to his mum Paula and his sister Molly who he adored."This has had a massive impact on our team our club and the whole community."You well never be forgotten, may you rest in peace Clayton from everyone at the club."

Following David's death, a friend of the family paid tribute to the father, as a good, hard-working man, who always provided for his loved ones.

They added "David and his family would do anything for anybody - very decent and fair people."

Clayton Bottomley was described as "a very determined [rugby] player to do well". Credit: Liverpool Echo

The Health and Safety Executive have confirmed it has launched in investigation into the incident, and Laing O’Rourke, the lead contractor at the site, said the company would cooperate fully.

At the time of the incident Laing O’Rourke spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the Unity Building in which two men were seriously injured.

"Our Health and Safety team is at the site and we and our sub-contractors will cooperate fully with the investigation into what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the men at this extremely difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSE are aware and are investigating with the police.”