The Chief Minister has apologised for the 'missed opportunities' around the Steam Packet Company review that found mistakes leading to the worst Covid outbreak on the Isle of Man.

Howard Quayle MHK was making a statement in the House of Keys this morning saying "I am sorry that the confusion around this situation wasn't picked up and resolved sooner".

In response to the statement, Bill Shimmins MHK asked the Chief Minister to apologise to the crews of the Steam Packet Company following what he described as a "smear campaign" by the Cabinet Office towards staff.

The Steam Packet Company have largely been exonerated by this report. Will the Chief Minister apologise to the staff of the Steam Packet Company for the smear campaign which has been conducted by the Cabinet Office to try transfer responsibility from the failings of the Cabinet Office? Bill Shimmins MHK

While the Chief Minister apologised for statements made regarding isolation, he added that they were only made on evidence that was given to the Council of Ministers.

The Steam Packet review was being debated in the House of Keys during a sitting in Tynwald. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

An independent report commissioned into the circumstances of the third Manx Covid-19 outbreak in February found that crew members of the Steam Packet Company were not self-isolating as expected.

Instead it said that despite verbal guidance to quarantine when not at work, there was no legal obligation to do so, and documentation stated only non-Manx residents needed to.

This resulted in a third Covid-19 outbreak in the Island with 881 active cases recorded at its peak, alongside four further deaths in the community.

The report found the Government did not prioritise "the overarching risk in relation to the continuity of SPC operations" including "delays in responding to emails from SPC requesting advice in relation to managing Public Health risks".

It has now been referred to the Isle of Man Ship Registry to consider an investigation into how the original Manx ferry crew member became infected with the virus.

The Steam Packet Company have been contacted, but have declined to comment at this time.

The full review into the Steam Packet Company and its relation to the third Covid lockdown in the Isle of Man can be found here.