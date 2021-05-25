Just eleven people have tested positive for coronavirus after government-run pilot events in Liverpool.

Two cases were recorded after around 5,000 people packed into Sefton Park in Liverpool earlier this month for an outdoor gig, which included performances from Blossoms, The Lathums and local singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Club night Circus hosted The First Dance in Liverpool, where revellers, who all had to produce negative coronavirus tests, did not have to wear face coverings or socially distance. Nine cases were found among 6,000 clubbers across two nights.

5,000 people attended a live gig at Liverpool's Sefton Park Credit: PA

Liverpool Public Health officials and scientists say the pilot events did not cause any detectable spread of Covid-19 across the region.

Liverpool’s Director of Public Health Matt Ashton, said:

"Our involvement in the ERP is undoubtedly a success story, providing us with vital learning which will shape how this sector safely reopens.

The significance of the city’s role in this pilot shouldn’t be underestimated – the eyes of the world were on us for days as we made pioneering strides to bring people back together to share and experience events without any Covid restrictions in place. Matt Ashton, Liverpool's Director of Public Health

"Working in partnership with the University of Liverpool and with promoters, we have developed Covid-safe protocols which will now be shared to help inform the wider sector.

“I’m proud of our role in this project and we look forward to seeing how our findings shape national policy.”

The test events - which were part of a trial to see how gatherings can resume safely - have been hailed a "real success" by Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Mr Dowden said he hopes that by June 21 stadiums will be full and the lights will be back on in the West End.

He told the newspaper he is "very hopeful" that theatres will be allowed to sell all seats instead of keeping some empty.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesman said the figures are based on what has been seen "so far" and further data needs to be collected on other events.

He said a full report will be presented to the Prime Minister on a date to be confirmed.