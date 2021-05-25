A drug boss who organised two "revenge" arson attacks at the home of a girl he thought had robbed his niece at knifepoint has been jailed for 16 years.Steven Nicholls, 41, of Aigburth in Liverpool, was jailed yesterday after admitting plots to supply cocaine and heroin, and to move dirty money.He was also sentenced over chats on an app known to be used by criminals called Encro, with users "YNWA-LFC" and "BrutalWhale" about how he would "melt" the house of a "scruffy little c***".Liverpool Crown Court heard Nicholls' niece, aged 15, was allegedly the victim of a "knifepoint robbery" when her bike was taken on Sunday, 26 April, 2020.Henry Riding, prosecuting, said the next day, a "number of males" went to a house in Killarney Road, Old Swan in the city.He said: "They smashed the front windows, banged on the front door and shouted 'give us the bike back', while threatening one or more of the occupants that if the bike wasn't returned within the hour, they would 'cut your ears off'."Mr Riding said they also threatened to burn down the house.

The secret phone network EncroChat was hacked by the French authorities, who supplied the data to the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police, last year.EncroChat conversations revealed that Nicholls talked to YNWA-LFC and BrutalWhale, and between them they identified who they thought was responsible for the robbery.

Killarney Road, Old Swan, Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

Nicholls provided both a description and photo of the alleged robber, during a chat when he said: "She is only 15 lad. Mate I'm gonna melt the house this week."Just short of a month later, at 8.20am on 25 May, 2020, Nicholls asked another EncroChat user, "SandEgg", to "send me that address again lad", who replied with the house number in Killarney Road.At 11.17pm, the first arson attack took place, when accelerant was poured over the front window in a fire that caused "minor damage".On May 31, just before midnight, Mr Riding said petrol was poured through the letterbox at the house and damage caused to the front of the property.Mr Riding said: "It was obviously a revenge attack."Nicholls admitted conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.Richard Pratt, QC, defending, said there was "perhaps an element of bravado" in the conversations and the level of damage and harm was "speculative" because theevidence wasn't present.Mr Pratt said: "The fact is the defendant was extremely upset that his niece was subject to what was a brutal and frightening attack with a knife and having her bicycle stolen."That impacted on him in a way that he fully recognises it shouldn't have done, but that was the background to it."Judge Robert Trevor-Jones jailed Nicholls for 14 years and eight months for his drug and money laundering offences.Turning to the arson charge, he said: "You were persistent in your attempts to set about setting fire to the house concerned."The judge said: "While only minor harm resulted, that is fortuitous. It could have been a great deal worse."

Nicholls was jailed for two years to be served consecutively to his other sentence, taking the total to 16 years and eight months.