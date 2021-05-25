MPs are calling for clarity after the government advised against all but essential travel in areas including Bolton, Burnley and Blackburn with Darwen where the Indian variant of Covid can be found.

Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East and shadow International Development Minister, said: "I was not informed of this and I understand nor was anyone else in Bolton."

The Government has been accused of "incompetence" and people in these areas should are advised to be tested twice a week.

The change to the guidance - which is not law - appears to have been made on Friday without an official announcement, prompting criticism from MPs.

I'm just gobsmacked. They're making such an important announcement and they don't even have the decency to tell us or tell our constituents. Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East

More residents are coming forward to receive vaccinations in Bolton but the doctor leading the drive says there is still a "long way to go". Credit: PA Images

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said the government has shown a "lack of respect" for people living in lockdowns.

Responding to the new guidance issued in neighbouring borough Bolton, the shadow cabinet minister tweeted: "The lack of respect or care for people who’ve been living in lockdown with almost no let up for a year is breathtaking.

"We’ve been treated as an afterthought since Covid began - so much so that this time, when they tightened restrictions they didn’t even bother to tell us."

Layla Moran, chairwoman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said updating the guidance without a proper announcement "is a recipe for confusion and uncertainty".

She added: "Local people and public health leaders in these areas need urgent clarity from the Government. Matt Hancock must come before Parliament and make a public statement to explain these new rules."

It follows the announcement on Saturday 22 May that Scotland had imposed a travel ban on people living in areas with high Covid rates.

Bolton Conservative Councillor Andy Morgan criticised the move as 'inappropriate' and 'discriminatory' when all, he said, should be working together in the pandemic.

From Monday 24 May travel restrictions have been imposed between Scotland and three local authority areas – Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen and Bedford - which each have high rates of the Indian variant.

Volunteers and the army have been going door to door in Bolton and Blackburn to help with testing and information.

WHAT DOES THE NEW GUIDANCE STATE?

Journeys to and from areas affected by the Indian variant throughout the UK should be avoided, 'unless essential'.

Exemptions include work - if you cannot work from home - and education.

Official wording states: "The new Covid-19 variant spreads more easily from person to person.

"To help stop the spread, you should take particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble.

"In the areas listed, wherever possible, you should try to meet outside rather than inside where possible, keep two metres apart from people that you don’t live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don’t livewith, [and] avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education."

WHAT AREAS IN THE NORTH WEST ARE LISTED?

Blackburn and Darwen

Bolton

Burnley

Newly elected West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said the change could cause "anxiety and confusion".

Meanwhile, quarantine requirements will reportedly be maintained for those who come into contact with positive cases after 21 June, even if they have received both doses of the vaccine.

Working with local authorities, we took swift and decisive action to slow the spread of the B1.617.2 (India) variant by introducing surge testing and bringing forward second doses of the vaccine for the most vulnerable. A Government spokesman

A Government spokesman said: "We provided additional guidance for those living in affected areas when we became aware of the risk posed by the variant, to encourage people to take an extra cautious approach when meeting others or travelling."

Coronavirus: What you need to know - Listen in for the latest information, advice and analysis on the pandemic