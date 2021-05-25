Multi-million pound scheme launched to transform North Birkenhead community

A multi-million pound scheme to transform the lives of children and young people has been launched in North Birkenhead.

Cradle to Career is a new initiative that aims to boost literacy standards, support families and create opportunities for residents for up to 20 years.

It follows a major consultation which found residents feel a lack of opportunities and jobs.

There are only 0.62 jobs for every person aged between 16 and 65 in Birkenhead, which is the third lowest of 162 areas nationally.

Around half of all children in North Birkenhead also live in low-income households which is three times the national average.

NORTH BIRKENHEAD IN STATS

The area ranks in the bottom 10% of the country for health, education and income.

Residents have on average £600 per month less to spend than the average household.

Around half of 25-34 year olds have less than 5 GCSE passes as their highest level of qualification - 25% have no formal qualifications at all.

NHS Digital estimates that 20% of adults have been diagnosed with depression by a GP in the Bidston Hill area - over double the national rate of 9.8%.

Communities like the North End of Birkenhead have been ignored by the government for too long. Here's a community that's getting on with it all by themselves - linking education, skills, health and policing and building the joined-up people strategy that is sorely lacking from the government's levelling-up agenda. Mick Whitley, MP for Birkenhead

The Cradle to Career programme is being managed by Right to Succeed which is working closely with community leaders, police, churches, charities and schools.