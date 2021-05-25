A hospital in a coronavirus hotspot has reported one of the busiest ever days for its emergency department - including more requiring treatment for Covid-19.

Health bosses at the Royal Bolton Hospital urged patients to only attend A&E if it was "absolutely necessary", adding that the number of inpatients with coronavirus had risen to 41, including eight in critical care.

Bolton currently has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country - with 1,296 new cases in the seven days to 20 May.

It is one of eight areas across the country where the Indian variant of the virus has been identified.

Andy Ennis, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of Bolton NHS Foundation Trust said: "Yesterday [Monday 24 May] was one of the busiest days we have ever had in our emergency department.

"People are presenting with a range of problems and staff are working very hard to ensure they receive all the care they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.

However, we are also now seeing more people requiring hospital treatment from the effects of Covid-19, and, whilst we have discharged a number overnight, today [Tues 25 May] we still have 41 inpatients with Covid, including eight in critical care. Andy Ennis, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

However, Sir Richard Leese, the lead for Health and Social Care across Greater Manchester, said the number of those in hospital in Bolton is less than a third of the peak - where the prevalence was lower than it is now.

He said: "Even though there is a high proportion of cases, that high proportion of cases is not translating into significant increases in hospitalisation, and, more importantly, it is not leading to more people in ICU."

He said those being admitted to hospital included people aged 35 to 60, and although some of them would have been eligible for one or two vaccinations, a bigger number of patients had only recently become eligible for the jab.

He added: "We're also seeing some cases as well where people are getting ill who have been vaccinated but the level of illness is significantly less than it was previously."

Sir Richard said the NHS was dealing with the combined pressure of Covid cases and trying to return to business as usual with people whose treatment may have been delayed because of the pandemic.

Mr Ennis, of Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, urged people to follow "all guidance" to protect themselves ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

He added: "Going into the bank holiday weekend and half-term, which is always a busy time for the NHS, we anticipate this pressure continuing.

"As such we are taking urgent actions to ensure we can continue to manage this demand effectively.

"We urge the public to continue to take all necessary steps to protect themselves and others, follow the relevant national guidance, and to only attend our emergency department if absolutely necessary."

Patients are advised to call NHS 111 if they are unsure which service is suitable for their needs.