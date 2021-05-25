A non-league football team have made history after winning the FA Vase at Wembley for the first time in their history.

Warrington Rylands clinched the trophy in style thanks to a three-two victory over Binfield from Berkshire marking the greatest achievement in their 115-year history.

Manager David McNabb said it felt "pure pride" at what his team had been able to achieve.

He said: "It's just been a massive massive rollercoaster, it's massive amounts of pride in everything that the club has achieved from top to bottom, and then on the day I just thought the players were fantastic."

All three of Rylands' goals were scored by Elliott Nevitt, who is believed to have scored the first hat-trick at Wembley since Harry Kane in England's match against Montenegro in 2019.

McNabb added: "He's a really quiet lad, he's a great part of the group, in terms of his plays he's got a little bit of everything.

"He holds the ball up well, he's got really good pace to get in behind everything, he's strong, he's powerful, and I think the goals he scored is typical, he scored three different types of goals."

Elliot Nevitt scores Warrington Rylands' second goal of the game from the penalty spot. Credit: PA Images

A total of 1,500 Rylands fans were able to go to Wembley for the game, and the subsequent celebrations.

The newly-promoted Northern Premier League West side went in front when Nevitt volleyed home in the 25th minute after Joe Coveney’s clever headed pass.

Liam Ferdinand equalised for Binfield three minutes before half-time but Nevitt’s penalty moments later restored Rylands’ lead, before the striker - who also scored the winner for Campfield FC in the FA Sunday Cup final recently - added a third after the interval.

Player Rick Smith, who set up the first goal, said playing at Wembley was a "big achievement".

He said: "Every lad wants to play at Wembley, and I managed to do it.

"It was unreal [to win], Wembley is such a big occasion for everyone and to have people there, it's massive."

1500 Warrington Rylands fans were able to celebrate winning the FA Vase in person at Wembley. Credit: PA Images

Assistant manager Fraser Ablett said the beginning of the competition, in September, seemed a long time ago.

"Obviously considering another lockdown, the season ending, and then we got the news that the vase was going to continue, so it seems like a lifetime ago but it's been a great journey since then."

He added that his father, Gary Ablett, who won trophies with both Liverpool and Everton, was in his thoughts throughout the game.

"From the very beginning, from when we arrived I got goosebumps thinking back to when he won it there and I think it was only until the bus journey home, when you're looking at your phone and you're seeing all those messages it kind of sunk in and I got a little it emotional.

"It was just an unbelievable experience."