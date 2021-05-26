A Manchester United fan among the hundreds who've travelled to Gdansk has said 'Everbody's just happy to be out and be football supporters again.'

The Red army is in Poland for the Europa League Cup final with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men facing Villarreal.

Unfurling their banners as they wait to see Manchester United face Villareal

They've been in full voice in the squares and bars, happy to be travelling to a match for the first time in more than a year since lockdown.

If they see their side lift the trophy it will be their first in four years, and will come exactly 22 years to the day when they won the treble by beating Barcelona in the Champions League final.