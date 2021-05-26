Manchester United are hoping to pick up their first trophy in four years as they take on Villareal in the Europa League final in Poland.

A win would be the team's first major silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjær's reign.

Manchester United have a rich history of lifting European trophies - with Sir Matt in '68, and Sir Alex in '99 and '08 in total the club have won six cups on the continent.

And, in 1999 Ole Gunner Solskjaer was the match winner for United as they were crowned kings of Europe.

Now, 22 years on to the day, the man who won the Champions League as a player, believes he has the talent in his team to win the Europa League as a manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson says he believes the current Manchester United team have got what it takes to win in Europe once again. Credit: PA Images

Solskjaer has the backing of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson: "I hope he wins it of course. It's important for this club to win trophies there's no question about that.

"He's got a lot of players who haven't played in finals but he also has players who are match winners.

"He's got Fernandes and Cavani and Greenwood, they're match winners so they've a chance."

Manchester United beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 1999. Credit: PA Images

Dennis Irwin was also part of that famous United side in 1999.

The legendary defender believes a first trophy for his old teammate as the Reds manager will provide the platform for the club to once again challenge for greater glories.

Well he's one of our own isn't he [Solskjaer]? He's a very clever lad and we've seen huge progression under him. Dennis Irwin

He continued: "So I think for him, for the staff and for the players and supporters I think it'll be seen as a big step on the way to hopefully what will be a challenge in trying to win next year's Premier League."

It was 30 years ago this month Sir Alex won his first piece of European silverware with United.

Two goals from Mark Hughes saw them defeat Barcelona 2-1 in the Cup Winner's Cup final in 1991.

Manchester United's Mark Hughes celebrates with the European Cup Winners Cup trophy in 1991. Credit: PA Images

Looking back on that night brings back special memories for those involved.

Irwin said: "The party after it more than anything. It was a particularly wet night which probably suited us more than Barcelona.

"I was a young lad, my first year here and having signed from Oldham Athletic just up the road it was a great year for me.

"Playing in a cup final against Barcelona is special memories but I can't remember much of the after party!"

Dennis Irwin and Bryan Robson were both part of the Manchester United team to win the Cup Winner's Cup final in 1991.

Another player at the time, Bryan Robson, told me nothing compares to the winning feeling.

He said: "It was a fantastic night in Rotterdam, obviously winning against a team like Barcelona is a special might for us.

"When you win you look back and go I want that feeling again and not the other feeling. So hopefully this group of United lads can get that feeling and then it take them onto more."

With six European trophies in their history United will be in seventh heaven if they can add another tonight.