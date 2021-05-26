Manchester United fans have been left disappointed after their team failed to secure their first trophy in four years after losing the Europa League final.

The game went into penalties as United and Villarreal drew equal at the end of 90 minutes and neither scored in extra time.

But, after a tense shoot-out Villarreal clinched the win as United keeper David de Gea missed the 11th penalty.

Many Reds fans had to make the most of not being able to travel to Gdansk in Poland, with most watching in pubs and bars and others on screens at home.

Reacting to the loss fans said they were "gutted" and "should have won".

Manchester United blogger Nicole Deans, of United She Stands, said: "I'm devastated, actually heartbroken. This was 22 years to the night that Ole won it as a player and I really wanted him to win it as a manager, and unfortunately even though de Gea didn't score the penalty, the problem was he didn't save one either.

There were too many what ifs and too many not decisive moments and I'm actually gutted."

Another fan added said: "We should have wrapped it up in full time really, it should never have got to penalties. We were the better side."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thanked fans after the UEFA Europa League final. Credit: PA Images

It is 22 years to the day since United boss Ole Gunner Solskjær scored in the Champion's League Final to win the game against for his team.

A win would have meant the team's first major silverware under Solskjær's reign.

Fans were in good voice as they partied before, and during, the match.

But, as the half time whistle blew the Reds were losing 1-0 as Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead in the 29th minute.

But sorrow quickly turned to elation as United equalised in the 55th minute through Cavani.

Despite chances, neither team scored again as the match went into extra time, and then to penalties.

All outfield players scored their spot-kicks, as did Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before saving De Gea's penalty to win the shootout 11-10 and secure the first major trophy in their history.