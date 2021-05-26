Video report by Andrew Fletcher

Oldham's new council leader insists, 20 years after the town's riots, that poverty remains an issue but race and religion are not.

It is telling that Cllr Arooj Shah's first speeches as she took the helm, featured promises to make the area cleaner with a crackdown on litter and fly tipping.

There was no mention of Oldham's past problems with racial tension that gave rise to the disturbances in 2001.

In the aftermath of the riots Professor Ted Cantle wrote a report for the government which said getting children to work together was an urgent task.

He has since praised the work of the Waterhead Academy, a school established in 2010 for children from Asian and white families.

The town's Interfaith Forum, bridging Muslim and Christian groups, goes into schools to promote awareness against terrorism and racism. It was established after the riots.

Some believe the passing of time and a new generation coming through have seen greater harmony.

But during lockdown fears of racism have arisen again with Asian communities targeted as being to blame for high Covid rates in Oldham.

Arguing against tighter restrictions in August 2020 Cllr Shah who was then deputy leader said

For those who have prejudices it is a really handy excuse...the social impact will be absolutely huge and the blame will lie at the door of the government Cllr Arooj Shah

The charity End Child Poverty says Oldham has one of the highest levels of deprivation in the country and children there are six times more likely to be living in poverty than in more affluent parts of the country.

If Cllr Shah is right and being poor is more likely to cause tension than being a different colour, can Oldham continue to make progress away from the riots on its streets?