Billy Jones of Wrexham pictured with the 350cc AJS on which he competed in the 1914 Junior TT. Credit: Manx National Heritage

A motorcycle which was used in the 1914 Junior TT has been acquired for a new TT exhibition in the Manx Museum.

The 350cc AJS was built in 1913 and originally belonged to Billy Jones who finished 4th in the race.

It is one of the few surviving pre-WW1 machines linked to the TT and is the first that the Manx National Heritage (MNH) has acquired after many years of searching.

MNH acquired the motorcycle through the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust, but it was originally in the hands of a private collector in the south of England.

The era of racing on the Isle of Man prior to the First World War was one of the most interesting in the Island’s motorsport history. Riders were true pioneers, with no real protective equipment, primitive brakes and riding on roads consisting in many places of little more than loose gravel or rutted cart tracks. Matthew Richardson, Manx National Heritage Curator for Social History

The machine is set to go on display in the new TT Gallery at the Manx Museum which will tell the story of the Isle of Man TT from 1907 to the present day.

MNH has been actively collecting a range of TT material for over 20 years with collections ranging from oral history interviews with fans to armbands worn by marshals.

The new TT Gallery is set to open in 2022.

