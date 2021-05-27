It was the piano John Lennon used to compose his masterpiece 'Imagine'. Now it is back in the Liverpool location that inspired another classic 'Strawberry Fields'.

The gates of Strawberry Fields, a former children's home where John Lennon played as a child

John Lennon played at the Salvation army home for children when he was a schoolboy. The home in south Liverpool was not far from his Aunt Mimi's house in Woolton where he was brought up.

The little boy who was to become a Beatle always remembered his days there and used them as inspiration for his psychedelic hit in 1967.

Strawberry Fields is now an education and training centre to help young people with learning disabilities into work. It's also a tourist attraction with a visitor centre.

And its there that the Liverpool signing choir got to accompany the precious piano and sign along to Lennon's unforgettable words fifty years after he wrote them.

For music student Joe Worthington, a third year student at Paul McCartney's fame school Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, it was a magical moment.

The piano comes courtesy of another songwriting superstar, much missed by his fans, George Michael. He took it round the world with him on tour after writing his song Patience on it.

The piano is now owned by the estate of the late George Michael, who used it write his own music

The keys have given us great songs. If they could talk, what would they tell us about the men who struck them to make such memorable music?