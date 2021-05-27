Murder investigation underway after man stabbed to death in suspected 'targeted confrontation' in Oldham
A murder investigation has begun after a man was stabbed to death in Oldham on Wednesday night.
Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to Fifth Avenue at around 5 o'clock after reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Butterworth said the attack appeared to have been a "targeted confrontation".
He said: "Our initial priority is supporting the man's family at this time and to work at great pace to find those responsible for this tragic act."
Police say a bladed weapon was recovered close to the scene.
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.