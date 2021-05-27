A murder investigation has begun after a man was stabbed to death in Oldham on Wednesday night.

Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to Fifth Avenue at around 5 o'clock after reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Butterworth said the attack appeared to have been a "targeted confrontation".

He said: "Our initial priority is supporting the man's family at this time and to work at great pace to find those responsible for this tragic act."

Several lines of enquiry are already being explored and we ask anyone with information to support us in our endeavour to identify those involved and hold them responsible for their lethal actions tonight. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Butterworth

Police say a bladed weapon was recovered close to the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.