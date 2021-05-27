The new Chief Constable of Greater Manchester police officially takes the helm this week knowing he has huge task on his hands to turn round one of the country's largest forces.

Stephen Watson admits there are problems with the culture and leadership at GMP which have seen staff failing to report 80,000 crimes.

But he insists that it is not 'failing' and he needs 'a year or two' to succeed or he will make way for another leader.

Former Chief Constable Ian Hopkins left after the scathing inspectors report

The new chief replaces Ian Hopkins who was forced to stand down in December last year.

Greater Manchester police had been placed in special measures by the Government after a scathing report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.

It found as well as failing to record crimes, officers were not safeguarding victims of domestic abuse or rape.

Stephen Watson had been South Yorkshire's most senior officer before joining GMP

Mr Watson, the former Chief Constable of South Yorkshire, has served in both Lancashire and Merseyside police in a 33 year career. He will hope his tenure at Greater Manchester does not cut that career short.

Full interview with Chief Constable Stephen Watson