The CEO of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said the "discrepancies and misunderstandings" during a dispute around self-isolation and ferry crews "clearly lie with Government".

Mark Woodward accepted the 94-page report saying it was "fair", but emphasised he believes the "clear vindication of the crew appears to have been ignored".

This follows the report being scrutinised in Tynwald where the Chief Minister apologised for the 'missed opportunities' saying he is sorry it was not identified and resolved sooner.

Politicians have, by and large, when praising health care and emergency services workers, ignored our crew who, perhaps more than any other group, have selflessly put themselves in harm’s way every day. Mark Woodward, CEO of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

The report was commissioned into the circumstances of the Island's Covid outbreak in February where the government admitted 'mistakes' led to the worst outbreak the Isle of Man has seen.

It found the Government did not prioritise "the overarching risk in relation to the continuity of SPC operations" including "delays in responding to emails from SPC requesting advice in relation to managing Public Health risks".

Although it did also conclude that in many areas, the management of risk has already been significantly improved since the outbreak in February.

The third Covid-19 outbreak in the Island led to 881 active cases recorded at its peak, alongside four further deaths in the community.

Full statement from Mark Woodward, CEO of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

The results of the review commissioned by the Cabinet Office on behalf of the Chief Minister were published last week. This review was specifically designed to investigate “the circumstances under which Direction Notices regarding Self-Isolation and any other requirements have been issued to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Limited (IOMSPCo)”.

The Company feels that the report itself was well executed and fair and appreciates the detailed investigation carried out by Stephen Hind and his team. However, there are a few comments that need to be made on behalf of the Company.

Firstly, and most importantly, on behalf of the crew who have been vilified in the media for potential criminality, Section 2.3.1 states categorically “at the outset of the pandemic (March 2020) IOM Government had clearly advised the Steam Packet that its Manx Resident crew were not required to self-isolate”. Section 5.3.7 adds “until the issue of the individual entry certificates and direction notices following the February 2021 outbreak, there was no requirement in the documentation issued for Manx resident crew members to self-isolate, modified or otherwise, other than those general requirements that formed a part of the community lockdowns”. The conclusion at 5.5.3 is “the IOMSPCo (and by proxy its crew) acted in good faith, effectively on the advice of the Isle of Man Government, in relation to the documentation required and being issued by the Cabinet Office”.

Considering the uproar at the various media briefings - and the very purpose of the report - I am disappointed that this very clear vindication of the crew appears to have been ignored.

I was very interested to note points (dated 19th and 20th February 2021) in the timeline diagram on page 77 of the report showing Government concern about the validity and enforceability of corporate certificates, with specific reference to self-isolation of Manx resident crew. It is troubling, therefore, that the Health Minister still declared, first on Isle of Man TV and then at the Government media briefing on 23rd February 2021, that a very clear Corporate Direction Notice had been issued and that the Company was in breach of it. The impact of these accusations has been considerable, particularly for individual crew members and their families. It is my firm belief that the Company and the crew, in particular, are owed an apology for these statements.

The report shows that the Company regularly sought to confirm its understanding and application of the Regulations throughout the year with Government but adds that “in relation to the continuity of IOMSPCo operations, there has been a general lack of prioritisation given by Isle of Man Government”. Of course, all parties were working in unprecedented circumstances and it is not a surprise that things did not go perfectly smoothly. Some delays are inevitable when dealing across Government Departments but, given the importance of the Company as the island's lifeline, this lack of prioritisation is somewhat baffling. The issue of crew vaccination is a perfect example.

A frequent comment at the media briefings is that our borders are our strongest defence. New Zealand, a larger island nation, recognises that border workers are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and thus need to be protected. They acknowledge that vaccinating these workers first can also potentially reduce the risk of transmission in the community. Even the UK JCVI principles state that vaccination should be considered to maintain resilience in essential public services. However, the Company’s repeated requests from late November 2020, for prioritisation of crew, were refused until just after this outbreak in February.

Even given the fast moving landscape of the pandemic, it was troubling to discover the considerable discrepancies between the documents required under the Regulations and those actually issued to the Company. This indicates that the Departments issuing documents were not in communication with the Departments writing the legislation, or those tasked with enforcing the legislation.

The confusion at Senior Minister level between “Entry Certificate”, “Exemption Certificate”, “Direction Notice” and “Corporate Direction Notice” suggests a lack of understanding of the legal requirements.

The responsibilities for these discrepancies and misunderstandings clearly lie within Government, not the Steam Packet Company.

In conclusion, I would like to put on record my disappointment that the hard work of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company regularly goes unrecognised unless and until there is an issue. The crew, in particular, have been front and centre of the island’s battle with this virus, having to constantly adapt their working environment and monitor their compliance with Covid protocols. All the staff, ship and shore, have worked hard as a team, constantly reviewing and refining procedures, where necessary, in order to maintain the services on which the island depends. Politicians have, by and large, when praising health care and emergency services workers, ignored our crew who, perhaps more than any other group, have selflessly put themselves in harm’s way every day.