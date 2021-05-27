Two police officers have been jailed and another has received a suspended sentence after lying to cover up an assault by a colleague.

Merseyside Police constables Garrie Burke, 44, Laura Grant, 36, and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, 26, were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday after a jury found them guilty of perverting the course of justice at an earlier trial.

Burke, of Maghull, and Grant, of Waterloo, were both given 15-month prison sentences by judge David Aubrey QC, who described them as having "no moral compass".

Buchanan-Lloyd, of Higher Bebington, who had been a police constable for five weeks at the time of the offence, was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that the three officers provided false statements after their colleague, Darren McIntyre, 47, assaulted Mark Bamber when they were called to an incident at his home in Ainsdale, Sefton, on June 19 2019.

McIntyre, of Southport, was due to be sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice along with his colleagues but the court was told he had been admitted to hospital and his sentencing was adjourned to July.

Judge Aubrey said a "red mist" had descended on McIntyre and he had repeatedly punched Mr Bamber "in temper and in anger" after being called to the property in Cherry Road.

His colleagues turned off their body-worn cameras while the assault took place, the court heard.

The judge said Grant told Buchanan-Lloyd, whom she was tutoring, to say the batteries had died.

He said:

What can only be described as a cover-up took place. "It was a cover-up of an unlawful assault, perpetrated by Constable McIntyre upon Mr Bamber. Judge David Aubrey QC

He said the four statements of the officers were deliberately false.

"They do not live in the same world, breathe the same air as that which in fact occurred," he said.

The court was told that the officers described Mr Bamber as being drunk and said he moved his head towards McIntyre as if to headbutt him.

In a victim personal statement, Mr Bamber, who suffered minor injuries and was arrested following the attack, said: "I shudder to think what would have happened if the video footage had not been revealed."

Sentencing Burke and Grant, the judge said:

Each of you has crossed the line and did so by some margin. "The public is entitled to expect complete trust in their police officers. You breached it and in doing so betrayed all your honest colleagues. Judge David Aubrey QC

Sentencing Buchanan-Lloyd, the judge said it was a "tragedy" for her that she was allocated Grant as a tutor.

He said: "You found yourself attached to three officers who, in my judgment, in fact had no moral compass or integrity."

Ailsa Williamson, defending Buchanan-Lloyd, said the defendant's parents described it as being as if a "light has been switched off" in their daughter since the legal proceedings had started.

All four officers are also due to face internal misconduct proceedings.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, said: "Firstly I would like to apologise to the victim in this case for the actions of these officers."The overwhelming majority of people who work for Merseyside Police join the force to support and help the public and they serve our communities with compassion and integrity on a daily basis.

Sadly, the actions of the three officers sentenced today undermine the good work which is being done a daily basis by their colleagues. "We cannot afford to have officers and staff working for us who do not uphold the highest levels of professionalism, honesty and integrity and will always be robust in dealing with officers, or staff, whose conduct is unacceptable Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, Merseyside Police

"It is vital that we as a police force maintain the public’s trust and confidence and ensure that officers and staff throughout the force realise the importance of maintaining standards and working with honesty and integrity."The public quite rightly have high expectations of police officers and Merseyside Police is committed to meeting those expectations by demanding high standards of professionalism, honesty and integrity."These three officers were charged following an extensive investigation by the force Professional Standards Department after concerns were raised by colleagues and I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the strength of those people in coming forward and doing the right thing."It is vital that people can have the confidence to speak out when there has been wrongdoing and are supported by the organisation and are able to uphold the high standards that we expect of our officers and staff across the force."