Champions League Final: Manchester City prepare to take on Chelsea in the biggest game in their history in Porto
Man City and Chelsea will contest an all-English Champions League Final in Porto tomorrow night.
The two Premier League sides will meet in Porto after seeing off PSG and Real Madrid respectively in their semi-finals.
Watch: Chris Hall looks ahead to the Champions League final on GMB
Read more: Manchester City fans celebrate their team lift the Premier League Trophy
City owner will pay travel costs for "several thousand" fans to attend Champions League final
City fans have been arriving steadily in Porto throughout the day. Roughly eight thousand fans from each side are allowed in the ground because of Portugal's Covid regulations.
Watch: City fans arriving in Porto
The Premier League champions are bidding to cap a memorable season by beating Chelsea in Porto to secure Europe's biggest prize on Saturday, but Chelsea has beaten City twice in the past six weeks.
Watch: Manchester City leave for the Champions League Final
It's the biggest game in City's 141-year history. The last and only time they've won a European cup was in the 1970 European Cup Winners' Cup Final against Polish side Górnik Zabrze at the Prater Stadium in Vienna, Austria.
Manchester City has been designated as the home side in the final.
However, when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this month both wore their respective home, blue kits.