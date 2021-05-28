Man City and Chelsea will contest an all-English Champions League Final in Porto tomorrow night.

The two Premier League sides will meet in Porto after seeing off PSG and Real Madrid respectively in their semi-finals.

City fans have been arriving steadily in Porto throughout the day. Roughly eight thousand fans from each side are allowed in the ground because of Portugal's Covid regulations.

The Premier League champions are bidding to cap a memorable season by beating Chelsea in Porto to secure Europe's biggest prize on Saturday, but Chelsea has beaten City twice in the past six weeks.

It's the biggest game in City's 141-year history. The last and only time they've won a European cup was in the 1970 European Cup Winners' Cup Final against Polish side Górnik Zabrze at the Prater Stadium in Vienna, Austria.

Manchester City captain Tony Book (c) is presented with the European Cup Winners Cup after his team's 2-1 victory Credit: PA

Manchester City has been designated as the home side in the final.

Both finalists may wear their first-choice colours, but if there is a clash then [Chelsea] must use an alternative kit. Uefa

However, when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this month both wore their respective home, blue kits.