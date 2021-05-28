Man charged with attempted murder after stabbings in M&S store

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a stabbing in Burnley's M&S store.

Police were called to the St James Street store on December 2 last year where two women - a member of shop staff in her 40s and a member of the public in her 60s - suffered stab wounds.

Following the incident, Munawar Hussain, 57, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.Counter-terrorism detectives launched an investigation following the stabbing.

Detectives have today (May 28) confirmed that Hussain, of Lancashire, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

A counter-terrorism investigation was completed and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was charged on Tuesday.Hussain is due to appear at court on June 1.

The first hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Although not currently charged with a Terrorism offence, should Mr Hussain be convicted, the prosecution will make representations to the Court that it determines whether the offence has a terrorismconnection in accordance with section 30 Counter-Terrorism Act 2008.