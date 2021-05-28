Marcus Rashford speaks to Barack Obama in 'surreal' Zoom call. The full conversation will be released at 2pm on Penguin Books YouTube channel.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has held a Zoom call with former US President Barack Obama to discuss the power young people can have to make change in society.

Rashford met virtually with the 44th United States president in the conversation organised by Penguin Books.

The pair spoke about the importance of giving back to the local community and the positive impact of reading, as well as other themes from the president's memoir, A Promised Land.

They also spoke about some of their shared experiences, including being raised by single mothers.

The pair spoke about the importance of giving back to the local community.

Rashford, 23, last year spearheaded a prominent campaign to tackle child food poverty in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

It led to 1.7 million vulnerable children being supported by a £520 million Government scheme and other projects have helped deliver 130 million meals. He has also launched a food education and cooking project for children, "Full Time Meals".

President Obama said: "A lot of the young people I meet - including Marcus - they're ahead of where I was when I was 23. They're already making changes and being positive forces in their communities."

President Barack Obama joked that he would have been a professional athlete like Marcus if "he had more talent".

The conversation will be released in full on Penguin UK's YouTube channel at 2pm on Friday.

Rashford said: "It's quite surreal isn't it? I'm sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama. But, immediately, he made me feel at ease.

"It wasn't long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today - adversity, obstacles and all. I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen."