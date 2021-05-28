Moderna vaccine to be used in the Isle of Man as vaccination rollout continues

The Moderna vaccine will be start to be used in the Isle of Man from next month, targeting those who have been delayed in joining the programme.

A first dose of the new vaccine will be offered to Isle of Man residents under the age of 40 at a clinic on June 14.

This will also be available to people who have travelled to the Island after already having their first dose of Moderna in the UK.

Those over the age of 40 who have recently registered will be invited to an AstraZeneca clinic on June 15 to receive their first dose of the vaccination.

Isle of Man residents are being vaccinated in a number of locations including a vaccination hub in Chester Street, Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Over 1000 doses are being delivered on a daily basis at the Chester Street hub in Douglas, with 400 additional people booked in from Friday to Sunday at the Ronaldsway Airport hub.

26,169 Second doses administered in the Isle of Man out of a total population of around 85,000.

Another first-dose clinic will be held in July for any remaining under 40's who wish to have a vaccination and second doses of the Moderna will be given in early September.

The final initiatives coming up this summer are designed as a catch-up. We’ve planned sessions at convenient, easy-to-attend locations but dates are restricted. People simply need to register for a vaccination, make a note of their appointment dates and be sure to attend. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

Anyone who wishes to register for a vaccine in the Isle of Man can do so either online or by calling 111.