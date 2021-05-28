Over a thousand people gather for annual Tower of Refuge walk

Over a thousand people have made the annual journey out to the Tower of Refuge in Douglas Bay.

The walk has become a Manx tradition dating back almost 10 years, and gives people a rare opportunity to access the Tower of Refuge on foot from the beach.

It is being advertised as one of the only opportunities to "get off the Island to a Covid-free destination where no self-isolation is required on return'.

Funds were also being raised by the RNLI during the event due to the historic links between the Tower and the charity.

The event was supervised by coastguards making sure those walking remained on the designated route.

THE TOWER AND THE RNLIThe Tower of Refuge is one of the most iconic landmarks in the Isle of Man and has an important part in the history of the RNLI.

It was founded by Sir William Hillary who was a resident of the Isle of Man and witnessed many shipwrecks around the Manx coast - leading him to form an institution which is known today as the RNLI.

Sir William Hillary petitioned for the Tower of Refuge to be built on the submerged reef in Douglas Bay with the original purpose to shelter shipwreck victims until help arrived.

Previously, the reef had caused a lot of damage to ships with some even sinking as a result of crashing into it so the Tower acts as a visible warning for incoming ships.

It is also the only government building in the Island that does not fly the Manx flag and instead flies the flag of the RNLI.

The RNLI celebrated its 197th anniversary this year, which is particularly special in the Isle of Man where Sir William Hillary spent a lot of his time.