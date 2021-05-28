Police are seeking "early advice" from prosecutors over the case of a Cheshire man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore.

The 50-year-old was arrested by Essex Police in March after "significant new information" came to light.

The force said following a "substantial and detailed investigation", it would be submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) "for their consideration and decision".

A spokesman added this had now been done for "early advice on the evidence."

A CPS spokesman said: "We are assisting Essex Police and have provided ongoing support.

"Essex Police has now referred a case to us for early advice."

The arrested man - who has not been named - was released under investigation in April.

This stage of the process, which could last weeks, will not end with a charging decision.

In complex cases, officers can ask for early advice to help advance their investigation and provide guidance as to what will be needed to complete a full file of evidence for submission.

This can include seeking advice on distinct legal issues or evidential questions.

Michael Barrymore's former home in Harlow, Essex, where Stuart Lubbock was found dead in the swimming pool

Stuart Lubbock, 31, died at the home of the entertainer 20 years ago.

He had been attending a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on 31 March 2001.

Barrymore was criticised for leaving his home soon after Mr Lubbock was found floating in the outside pool.

The 68-year-old former television presenter, who became a household name for shows such as Strike It Lucky, has always denied involvement in the death.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

Barrymore was also criticised for failing to answer questions at the inquest in 2002.

He told the hearing he could not jump in and try to save Mr Lubbock because he could not swim, a claim disputed by others who knew the star.

The coroner recorded an open conclusion.

Mr Lubbock's father, Terry Lubbock, has campaigned for justice for his son.

The 76-year-old, who earlier this year revealed he has terminal cancer, said he has "done my best now for my son".