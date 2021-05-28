A teenager and a pensioner have died in a motorway crash following a police pursuit.

The police watchdog has now launched an investigation into the collision on the M60 near Stockport after it is understood a patrol car saw a black BMW, believed to be stolen.

After it failed to stop, a pursuit began, which saw the car driving the wrong way down the motorway before colliding with an oncoming Vauxhall.

The 18-year-old driver of the BMW and the 77-year-old driver of the Vauxhall both died at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says the BMW was first seen by officers at around 10:15pm on Altrincham Road travelling towards the Sharston Link.

It then used the M56 and the M60 - leaving at Junction 27 - before coming back on the M60 on the wrong side of the carriageway, where it hit the red Vauxhall.

An IOPC spokesman said: "Sadly, two men have lost their lives as a result of this collision. Our thoughts are with their families at this time.

"We believe that there may be some witnesses travelling on the road network who may have witnessed the pursuit. In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact M60Stockport@policeconduct.gov.uk or call 03003035579.

Witnesses can also contact GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741.

Alternatively, anyone with information can visit the GMP website, quoting incident 3093 of 27/05/2021.